2 overdose deaths in young people in St. Tammany overnight - Coroner issues warning

LACOMBE, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Coroner is concerned about tainted and counterfeit prescription pills after two young people died from overdoses overnight.

Dr. Charles Preston said both deaths came after ingesting what would normally be considered a “relatively small amount of Percocet.” That led to concerns that the pills could be tainted.

Preston said that a 15-year-old died from ingesting several pills and 22-year-old overdosed on a single pill. Toxicology tests are being conducted to determine if the pills were tainted.

Preston is concerned that the prescriptions could contain fentanyl or other toxic substances. Toxicology tests are being expedited to determine what caused the fatalities.

“I am very concerned that our community may be experiencing illicit drug trade that involves intentionally tainted pills,” he said. “Additionally, we have seen deaths related to ingestion of counterfeit Adderall, Xanax, marijuana, cocaine, and other pain pills. In other parts of the country, Fentanyl has even been detected in vape fluid. The number of cases is escalating rapidly, and we consider this to be a pending healthcare emergency.”

Preston emphasized that a single pill can be fatal if it is laced with fentanyl or other toxic substances.