Part of Southern Decadence canceled over monkeypox concerns

NEW ORLEANS — According to NOLA.com, a free outdoor concert during Southern Decadence was canceled over monkeypox concerns.

Chuck Robinson, the owner of Napoleon's Itch, a popular gay club and venue for concerts during the celebration struggled with the decision.

"I had to make a decision about what’s best for my staff and the community and visitors." Robinson said. "I had to make a decision for the benefit and safety of everyone concerned.”

Over 200,000 people attended 2019's street party and Robinson said he expected over 20,000 at his club's outdoor concert during the celebration.

This year, Southern Decadence is having its 50th anniversary since the first street party happened in 1972. The event celebrates the LGBTQ+ community in New Orleans; organizers call it, "gay Mardi Gras."

However, the celebration was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID. And now, monkeypox poses a new threat to gay Mardi Gras.

"After COVID settled down, I thought we could do this safely," Robinson said. "And then a month ago monkeypox jumps up in my face and became part of the formula I had to consider."

According to the CDC, there are 120 monkeypox cases in Louisiana and the majority of cases are gay and bisexual men. However, anyone in close physical contact with someone infected is at risk.