It's easy to imagine extreme sweating on a summer day, but not in the cold.

Fifteen million people in the U.S., have an excessive sweating condition that never goes away, no matter what the weather forecast is.

It's called hyperhidrosis and there are treatments available.

"Hyperhidrosis is excessive sweating, about four to five times what you need to regulate your body temperature,” explained Dr. Adam Friedman, Associate Professor of Dermatology at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences. “Now we all sweat. We need to. It's a biological process, but in this case this is not doing anything for our body temperature. In fact, hot, cold, sitting around watching TV, stress hormones has no role here, as the nerves in our body are sending inappropriate signals to our sweat glands to sweat regardless of situation."

Hyperhidrosis can happen all over the body, or just concentrated in one place like the hands, feet or underarms. Imagine hands that are dripping with sweat, trying to grip the steering wheel or using electronics. That can be difficult.

It's genetic, with the profuse, constant sweating starting in childhood.

"With primary hyperhidrosis, you are stuck with it for life. It is a real medical problem and it needs to be managed," said Dr. Friedman.

And especially for adolescents, it can be even more embarrassing.

"I think it's very important for pediatricians, school nurses, even coaches at high schools, to reach out to the kids who are suffering, and let them know that they have a treatable medical condition, and to see a pediatric dermatologist for their care," said Lisa Pierette, Executive Director and Founding Member of the International Hyperhidrosis Society.

The IHS helps people find a doctor, navigate the insurance system and now they are working to improve treatment options and access to that treatment.

"We help them form community around this, so they're not in isolation, and suffering in silence, and making decisions based on their hyperhidrosis, to help them get beyond that, and get it under control," Pierette said.

Treatment can range from Botox injections and even office surgery similar to liposuction to remove sweat glands. Aluminum chloride antiperspirants were effective, but could be very irritating. Now aluminum zirconium derivatives are more manageable.

"But really in general, the principle is you apply this at nighttime to the affected areas to limit sweating during the day," Dr. Friedman said.

And the goal is to limit a condition that doctors say can be disabling.

As mentioned primary hyperhidrosis is hereditary, but there is also secondary hyperhidrosis, caused by medical conditions like diabetes, cancer, infections, thyroid problems or medications for depression and high blood pressure.

For more, visit the International Hyperhydrosis website

