BATON ROUGE, La. — Nine cases of pulmonary illness believed to be associated with e-cigarettes have been reported in Louisiana over the past two weeks, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The health department has begun asking physicians to to report the suspected cases as the number of such cases around the country appear to be on the rise.

"E-cigarettes typically contain nicotine, flavorings and other chemicals. Others may contain marijuana or other substances. The devices may be referred to as e-cigs, vapes, e-hookahs, vape pens, mods, tanks or electronic nicotine delivery systems," said a statement from the department of health to health care workers.

The Department of Health offered the following recommendations to the public: