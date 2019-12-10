NEW ORLEANS — UPDATE (10/14) - The Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans has canceled a precautionary boil water advisory for Uptown New Orleans Monday morning.

The advisory was lifted after tests confirmed that the water was safe to drink.

Customers who have not used their water supply during this precautionary boil water advisory are advised to flush their internal and external plumbing by running water through their system for several minutes.

--- Original Story Below ---

The Sewerage and Water Board has issued a precautionary boil water advisory after a four-foot water main broke near the corner of Lowerline and Panola streets, that caused water pressure to fall below 20 pounds per square inch.

The areas affected are bounded by Carrollton Avenue, Interstate 10, the Pontchartrain Expressway, Calliope Street and the Mississippi River.

Residents in the affected area are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

Officials said the advisory would last until at least Sunday evening. Water testing to lift the advisory was underway Sunday morning, which generally takes up to 24 hours to complete.

Video captured by Uptown Messenger (see below) showed a large amount of water flooding the area near the intersection of Panola and Adams Streets. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The water main that burst is one of the City's larges and oldest. According to S&WB spokesperson Richard Rainey, the four-foot water main is 111 years old.

New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board

The Uptown Messenger's Robert Morris said the geyser was spraying water and "slabs of the street, old bricks, huge chunks of mud thrown all over Panola where this thing burst."

Morris said the flood waters were reaching close to crowded Broadway Street, at the same time Tulane University's football team hosted the University of Connecticut just blocks away.

The same water main broke earlier this year, a few blocks down the road.

The 48-inch main broke on the morning of Jan. 4, sending a geyser of water about 30 ft. into the air.

Healthy adults should take the following precautions:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.

SWBNO will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled. If you have any questions, please call 52-WATER (504.529.2837).

