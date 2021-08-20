Here's where the Superdome's vaccine checkpoints will be

All fans should arrive early because there are new checkpoints outside the main entrances.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints have made several changes to ensure that they are following the city of New Orleans' rules for indoor and large gatherings in order to have full capacity crowds in the Caesars Superdome Monday night.

The most significant addition is the proof of vaccine requirement to get into the Superdome. These changes take effect Monday during the first pre-season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

How will this affect the crowds? The short answer is: it might slow up lines going into the Superdome as vaccination status is checked, but fans will largely be able to take their usual route into the stadium because the vaccine checkpoints are outside the dome's main security lines.

Fans will first get their vaccination status checked at the outer perimeter of the dome, then head through security to get to their seats.

All fans should probably arrive early though, just in case.

Everyone over the age of 12 must show proof that they have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 PCR test within the last 72 hours.

An unvaccinated person trying to enter the stadium at 5 p.m. on Monday will need to show a negative test taken after 5 p.m on Friday.

Face coverings are required for fans and staff of all ages unless they are eating or drinking.

How to show you are vaccinated

LA Wallet app and other government-sanctioned apps

Your CDC vaccination card

Digital photo or photocopies of your CDC vaccination (must show both sides)

official vaccination records from another state, foreign nation, or the World Health Organization.

Vaccination and Negative PCR test checkpoints for Ground Level Gate A entrance for ADA and Suite Patrons will open at 4 p.m.

The other vaccine checkpoints and gates will open at 5 p.m.

Vaccination and PCR Checkpoints

All entrances, stairs, and ramps, on the exterior Plaza Level

Both sides of the ground level Gate A Ramp on Poydras Street leading up to the Plaza Level

Both entrances to Champions Square (Poydras St. and Girod St.)

East and West Bunker Club guests will be checked prior to entering the building. Guests will utilize the typical game day entrances located in the ground-level garages at Gates C & G.

Credentialed media members will be checked prior to entering the building at the typical game day entrance located on the ground level of Garage 6-Northwest entrance.

Vendors and Staff will be checked before entering the Smoothie King Center for check-in.

The Caesars Superdome will also be cashless, including payments for all concessions, merchandise and parking.

Fans will be able to convert cash into Visa Cards, but the cards are only sold in $25 and $50 denominations. The cash to card locations will be 100 Plaza Level: Gates A, C & G, 200 Loge/Club Level: Gates A, C & G, and the 500 Terrace Level: Gates A, C & G.