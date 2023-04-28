Monitors knew where a violent crime suspect was; apparently no one looked - He then allegedly went on a deadly shooting spree

Ymine Quinn was booked on the gun and drugs charges, plus being in possession of a stolen car. But the efforts to find and arrest Tyree seem to end right there. “Had they arrested him for that, it's possible that he may not have been out on the street to commit the murder on February the 20th,” Goyeneche said. It is not clear if police were even aware that Quinn could be tracked through his ankle bracelet. But using the tracking system, WWL-TV was able to re-construct his electronic trail that night, pinpointing the device's location before, during and after the chase. “They've got Tyree second-by-second in this police chase 17 days before the killing,” Dennis said. “You discovered this. And I think NOPD is going to jump all over it. But you clearly put these together. And it’s true. The data supports everything that police report says.” Melissa Stiller, the widow of the Uber driver, was heartbroken.

“Missed opportunity, not following through,” she said through tears. “I don’t know which word to use. Shock, Heartbreak. Disappointment. It hurts.”



Stiller wonders if her husband would still be alive if police had known Quinn was wearing an ankle bracelet.



“I understand there's a lot going on in New Orleans and these detectives have a lot of cases,” she said. “Hire more. It’s all the information, as you're showing me right here, yet he's walking around in the streets.”



About 10 years ago, New Orleans criminal defendants on ankle monitors were regularly tracked in a joint effort between the Sheriff's Office and NOPD. That system, known as proximity reporting, matched crime locations to suspects with ankle bracelets. But the program collapsed due to personnel shortages and in-fighting.



Goyeneche said it’s time to bring the technology back.



“This technology, as important as it was back in 2014 and '15, is even more critically important because of the manpower crisis right now,” he said.



For its part, ASAP is doing just that. The company has given anyone in law enforcement access to everyone they are tracking. So far, 37 NOPD officers have been given passwords and training, according to ASAP.



“Within a week of doing the full city training, four people, they were able to solve four crimes based on proximity reporting,” said Jill Dennis, ASAP co-owner.



That training came after the Tyree Quinn case. But when WWL-TV looked backwards at Quinn's bracelet, and with the click of computer mouse, one location pops up over and over again: an apartment complex in the East.



It’s not only the apartment where police arrested Quinn 10 days after the murders, but it’s the same location that his ankle monitor shows directly after the drug chase with his brother, and 17 days later after the murders themselves.