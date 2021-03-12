TIMELINE: Here's a look at the events leading up to the deadly Oxford High School shooting

The shooting on Tuesday left four people dead and seven injured. Here's a look at the events leading up to the fatal incident.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Tragedy struck the Oxford High School community Tuesday afternoon when a 15-year-old student opened fire inside the school.

Despite a quick response from law enforcement agencies, who apprehended the suspect three minutes after their arrival, four students were killed and seven others were wounded, including a teacher.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office has been working to bring justice to the victims.

The alleged gunman has been charged as an adult with two dozen crimes, including murder and terrorism. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

On Friday, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald held a press conference announcing that the suspect's parents were being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each.

Here's a look at the events leading up to the shooting, and how McDonald came to the decision to charge the suspect's parents:

Friday, Nov. 26

James Crumbley, father of suspect Ethan Crumbley, purchases the gun used in the shooting

Ethan posts a photo of the gun with the caption, "Just got my new beauty today"

Mother of suspect, Jennifer, refers to the gun as Ethan's "new Christmas present"

Monday, Nov. 29

Teacher reports Ethan looking up ammunition on his phone during class

School officials reach out to his parents; no response is received

Jennifer texts Ethan: "lol I’m not mad at you, you have to learn not to get caught"

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Teacher reported a disturbing note on Ethan's desk, including the following: Semiautomatic handgun pointing at a note: “The thoughts won’t stop, help me” Bullet with “Blood everywhere” written above it Drawing of a person appearing to be shot and bleeding Notes reading, "My life is useless" and "The world is dead"

Parents are summoned to the school and Ethan is brought to the office

School counselor recommends Ethan is enrolled into counseling in the next 48 hours

Parents fail to inquire about the gun or search Ethan's backpack

School officials recommend that Ethan is sent home for the day; his parents refuse, and send him back to class

At 12:51 p.m., the shooting starts in the school At 1:22 p.m., Jennifer texts Ethan, "Ethan, don't do it" At 1:37 p.m., James calls 911 to report the gun missing and say he believes his son is the shooter



After the charges were announced Friday, authorities attempted to arrest the Crumbleys, who were reportedly unable to be reached. Multiple agencies, including the FBI, searched for them.

A tip led police to a commercial building in Detroit, where the Crumbleys were hiding. They were arrested and arraigned Saturday morning. The couple pleaded not guilty to the involuntary manslaughter charges they face.

Their bond has been set at $500,000 each.

