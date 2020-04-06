JP School Board appoints interim superintendent

Lale Greer, the current chief operations officer of Jefferson Parish schools, served as interim superintendent once before in 2018.

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish School Board appointed an interim superintendent Wednesday evening.

Lale Greer, the current chief operations officer of Jefferson Parish schools, was selected as the interim superintendent, replacing Cade Brumley who begins his role as Louisiana's superintendent of education Monday.

Greer served as interim superintendent once before, holding the office until Brumley began the position in 2018.

With the role of superintendent being filled temporarily, the Jefferson Parish School board also voted to begin the process of finding a permanent one. The school board will begin taking applications Monday.

