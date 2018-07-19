Beginning this year, Lafayette Parish public schools will not grade homework for students in second through 12th grades.

The school board approved the change Wednesday night as part of the 2018-19 pupil progression plan, and after a debate about the merits of the policy.

“We try to motivate our students with so many things, but for many students and parents, it’s all about if it counts for a grade,” said Connie Benoit, a math teacher at L.J. Alleman Middle. “This tiny change would make a huge impact on the classroom, especially in math.”

Benoit said she and other teachers have reduced their homework assignments in recent years, but still feel the work is an important reinforcement tool. She said it isn’t uncommon for students to say they have no homework when they actually do. The grades can alert parents to potential problems, she said.

“I know that most parents will take their kid’s word for it. It’s not until those low grades come home and they don’t know why the kids aren’t understanding their work,” she said.

Board President Erick Knezek said he had heard similar concerns.

“We’re charging educators with a tough job,” Knezek said. “I feel like anytime we are restrictive on the tools they have to motivate children, we put them in a bind and make it more difficult for them to do their job.”

Teachers will still be able to comment on homework assignments under the policy change.

The proposal came after what Superintendent Donald Aguillard called an “exhaustive committee effort” that included input from educators and parents representing almost all of the district’s schools.

“We want them to continue to do homework. We don’t ever say that homework is not important,” said Kathy Aloisio, the district’s director of elementary schools. “Homework is practice. It’s what they do to master the standard. But the best practice is the that homework is not to be graded. It should be used to help inform and guide instruction, to let the teacher know where they are in regard to the standard they have.”

Officials said they may tweak the directives to clarify what defines homework. Board member Dawn Morris said she had questions about if work like longer projects, online assignments or essays would fall under the “homework” definition.

“I just want to make sure it’s being carried out consistently across the parish,” Morris said.

The board approved the plan 7-1. Board member Elroy Broussard voted against, and Tommy Angelle was absent.

