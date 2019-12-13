EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. — Authorities say 12 individuals were hurt after a pickup truck crashed into a school bus carrying children in East Feliciana Parish Friday morning.

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge reports that the crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on near Ethel, La., on Highway 19 and Highway 955. Three people were reportedly taken to the hospital, one of which was in critical condition.

Louisiana State Police tell WBRZ that the truck was trying to pass another car in a no-passing zone and struck the bus. The driver of the pickup was seriously injured.

There were eight children on the bus at the time of the crash and some suffered "minor to moderate injuries."

