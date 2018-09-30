Below are 4 things to look forward to this week (Sept. 30- Oct. 6)

1. Scout Island Scream Park opens on Friday, Oct. 5, with a VIP opening night. The Scream Park is a new festival at City Park with fright, thrills and fun for the entire family. There are three haunted attractions, three fright zones, carnival rides, music, food and a scare-free kids zone with a haunted hay ride, face painting and maze. Click here for more information

2. Treme Fall Festival is Oct. 5 - 7th at St. Augustine Catholic Church. The festival supports the architecture, culture and history of Treme. All weekend, visitors can enjoy the music and food of this cherished New Orleans neighborhood. Click here for more information

3. Beignet Fest is Saturday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Festival Grounds at City Park. From traditional sweet treats covered in powdered sugar to savory options bursting with seafood, Beignet Fest has something to offer any taste bud. Click here for more information

4. Aligers Fest is celebrating the military and the community on Saturday, Oct.6 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Algiers Fest is a family-friendly event featuring live music, local artwork, children's activities, food trucks and more. Click here for more information

© 2018 WWL