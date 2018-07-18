Gov. Edwards announced Tuesday that $60 million in new coastal projects will be built and paid for with funds from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement.

Projects will be constructed in nine coastal parishes and there will also be another project to enhance artificial reef sites across Louisiana’s coast. Potential projects were solicited by the Louisiana Trustee Implementation Group and then vetted through months of public input and hearings. Of the projects ultimately selected, 17 were submitted by the state Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries; five by the La. Office of State Parks; and one by the U.S. Dept. of the Interior.

Governor Edwards said the oil spill really took a toll on Louisiana’s environment and recreational opportunities.

“Several beaches were closed, access to fishing areas and bays was limited and recreational fishing was cut short as a result of the spill, not to mention camping and other outdoor activities that were put on hold as a result of the spill and the cleanup efforts,” Edwards said.

He said that the settlement will cover the cost of engineering and construction of 23 projects. Edwards said that he is “delighted” to see the projects get started.

Click here for a complete list of the projects.

