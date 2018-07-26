Five Amite residents were charged with human trafficking and a hate crime after they allegedly forced an autistic family member to live in a cage, among various other cruel crimes.

A federal grand jury handed up the six-count indictment against Raylaine Knope, 42; Terry J. Knope II, 45; Jody Lambert, 23; Taylor Knope, 20; and Bridget Lambert, 21.

Raylaine Knope and Terry Knope are also charged with one count of attempted sex trafficking of the 22-year-old victim. Additionally, Terry Knope was charged with one count of a hate crime for allegedly shooting the victim with a pellet gun because of her disability.

Lambert was charged separately with with one count of conspiring to obtain the forced labor of the victim.

The shocking allegations came to light in 2016 after the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a house on Rushing Lane after investigators received a complaint that the people living there kept a woman locked in a cage.

Authorities said the woman was forced to live in a makeshift shelter that consisted of a blue tarp draped over a cage, resembling a dog kennel.

Police found the woman’s belongings inside the cage along with a five-gallon bucket that they say she was forced to use as her only bathroom.

Investigators added they believed the accused group was planning to bring the woman to a specific location with the intention of using her for prostitution.

Police believe she was locked in the cage at night to keep her from wandering away.

The victim appeared malnourished and had numerous insect bites when authorities arrived at the home.

Four juveniles were also removed from the residence and placed into the custody of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services.

© 2018 WWL