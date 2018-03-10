NEW ORLEANS – A bald eagle found wounded in Chalmete is getting treatment at the Audubon Zoo.

According to Senioer Veterinarian Robert Maclean, the St. Bernard Parish Animal Shelter brought the injured adult bald eagle to the Audubon Zoo for medical care Tuesday.

“The eagle … was found in an empty field on West Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette with its head down and apparently unable to fly,” Maclean said. “During the medical exam, the bird appeared to be mentally depressed after sustaining wounds to its distal left wing that were festering.”

The wounds were treated and supportive car was given to the bald eagle over night, according to Maclean.

“The bird is more alert today and X-rays show that he has no apparent fractures,” Maclean said. “The cause of the injury is unknown, but is possibly due to electrocution, blunt trauma or abrasion.”

His prognosis for survival is fair, according to Maclean, but he may never return to full flight.

When his medical treatment ends, the bird will be transferred to a rehabilitation facility with appropriate space for an eagle.

