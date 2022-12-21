Are you heading to the Christmas Eve bonfires? Here is what to expect with traffic

Sheriff Tregre announces contraflow traffic plan will be in effect from 6am - 9pm.

NEW ORLEANS — If you plan to head to the Christmas Eve bonfires in St. John the Baptist Parish, prepare for some traffic restrictions to be in place says parish sheriff, Mike Tregre.

Contraflow is planned for drivers looking to view the bonfires along the levee in Garyville.

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre announces there will be a one-way traffic flow in place for viewing the bonfires on Christmas Eve.

The contraflow will be in place from 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. with the lighting of the bonfires starting at 7:00 p.m.

Traffic flow will be restricted to only one lane heading westbound on La. 44, River Road, starting at Church Street in Garyville and will end at La. 54.

All traffic heading eastbound on La. 44 will travel northbound towards Airline Highway on La 54.

“We feel this new route will increase safety and traffic flow," Sheriff Tregre said. “People planning to attend this event should arrive early, refrain from parking on major surface streets, and use caution when walking along River Road."