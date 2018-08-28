The website Buzzfeed has named New Orleans' City Park among one of the 16 best in the world.

Its article, "16 Cities That Are Nailing This Whole City Park Thing," singles out New Orleans' 1,300-acre park as one of the best in the world, ranking it at number four. That puts City Park ahead of urban parks in Hong Kong, San Francisco, Dublin, Munich, Stockholm and Brooklyn, New York.

"If the mature live oaks (the largest grouping of them in the world, NBD) in this sprawling park could talk, they'd tell you how many people have laid beneath them to recharge and reconnect with their surroundings," BuzzFeed writes of City Park.

"This jewel of New Orleans is draped in moss canopies and features a botanical garden, a sculpture garden, and seemingly endless space to walk, bike, hike, or just chill out while feeling like you're literally surrounded by greenness."

It recommends the 16 parks around the world as parks that are "worth taking a detour to if you're in the area."

Number one on the list is Stanley Park in Vancouver, followed by parks in Cincinnati, Ohio and Medellin, Colombia.

