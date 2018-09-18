New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Tuesday floated the idea of moving City Hall from its longtime home on Perdido Street to the mothballed Municipal Auditorium in Armstrong Park.

Cantrell made the first comments about a possible move during a meeting sponsored by the Bureau of Governmental Research.

If history is any indication, though, a new City Hall is a longshot.

Most recently, former Mayor Mitch Landrieu suggested moving City Hall to the former Charity Hospital, when he envisioned a building that would consolidate city government with Municipal Court.

HRI Properties, which is one of two companies seeking to rehabilitate the vacant hospital, has suggested once again that the building could once again be a new City Hall.

In 2009, the City Council voted down a proposal by former Mayor Ray Nagin to buy and move City Hall to a skyscraper in the Central Business District.

Nagin argued that the current City Hall building, which opened in the 1950s, would cost nearly $40 million to renovate and was too small for all city offices to be under one roof, which he said costs the city at least $1 million a year in rent.

The Municipal Auditorium, meanwhile, has sat untouched since Hurricane Katrina flooded it 13 years ago.

The city and FEMA have been locked in a funding battle since the storm with the city arguing the agency has not provided enough money for repairs.

The city cut the ribbon on the Municipal Auditorium on May 30, 1930. It cost $2.5 million to build at the time.

Once the home to Carnival balls, concerts Harrah's Casino and the New Orleans Brass ice hockey team. In addition to the fight over funding, another battle has been securing the building, which has been broken into countless times since Katrina, despite efforts by the city to try to board it up.

