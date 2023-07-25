Child labor laws violated at McDonald’s in Orleans, Jefferson parishes Dept. of Labor says

This happened at restaurants franchisee CLB Investments operates in Kenner, Jefferson, Metairie, and New Orleans the department says.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A federal U.S. Department of Labor investigation finds that 16 McDonald’s franchises in Louisiana violated child labor restrictions.

The department’s Wage and Hour Division found franchise company CLB Investments LLC in Metairie employed 72 workers, ages 14- and 15 years old, and had them work longer and later hours than the law permits.

This happened at 12 restaurants CLB Investments operates in Kenner, Jefferson, Metairie, and New Orleans.

Federal investigators also found CLB Investments allowed three underage employees to work the deep fryers, a task prohibited for employees under age 16.

The department fined CLB Investments $56,106 in penalties for the child labor violations found at the 12 locations, one of which is now closed however it is unknown which location was closed by the federal department.

The division also found similar violations at four McDonald’s locations in Texas operated by Marwen & Son LLC in Cedar Park, Georgetown, and Leander.