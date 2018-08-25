NEW ORLEANS -- Just four days after the video of 11-year-old Faith Fennidy crying went viral, her family made their first public appearance.

Fennidy’s mother and father stood by her side with her older brother, Steven Fennidy, speaking on her behalf.

"Faith did not asked to be put in this position, but we are proud of the courage that she has shown for standing up for what is right," Steven Fennidy said.

Monday Fennidy and another sixth grader went home after they were told their hair did not meet the school policy at Christ the King because they wore extensions.

We’re also learning that it’s not just Christ the King with strict policies. At least eight other Catholic Schools have strict guidelines when it comes to hair extensions.

Some are very specific, like Annunciation Elementary. Part of their policy specifically says “Hair styles should be neat and clean; no extreme hairstyles for girls or boys. Extreme hairstyles include wedges, carvings into hairline, hairpieces/extensions, feathers, etc.

Resurrection of our Lord Elementary goes into very specific detail, saying “Hair extensions, if worn may not be longer than the girl’s natural waist. Hair extensions may not be multicolored nor be made of yarn. Individual strands may not be larger than half inch in diameter. Hair extensions may not have ribbon or beads woven into the extensions."

St. Francis Xavier School states that “Hair wraps, mini braids, hair extensions and other hair accessories are also permitted."

Policies similar to these are what the Fennidys say they are hoping to revise when they meet with school officials next week. Policies, they say, specifically target African American girls.

“We hope that through sharing the story of Faith’s painful experience, that girls of all ethnic backgrounds will no longer be condemned based on their appearance and can be proud of who they are and how they look,” Fennidy said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Archdiocese tonight, asking why Christ the King implemented and changed their hair policy over the summer.

A spokesperson responded that they wanted to create a distraction free learning environment, and to unify the student body rather than divide them.

Eyewitness News also asked them to explain how hair extensions or braids are a distraction and received no response.

Below are the hair policies from similar local schools that mention extension or braids in their policies.

St. Anthony of Padua (18-19 Student Handbook)

Hair is to be brushed or combed and should be the student’s natural color; no highly unusual, nontraditional hairstyles are permitted (no shaving designs, no tails). Highlighting is not permitted. Hair pieces of any kind are not permitted. Boys’ hair length should not exceed the top of the collar and should be above the eyebrows. Hair is not to be in their face. A student will have one day to change his or her hair back to an appropriate style before resulting in detention

Annunciation Elementary- (17-18)

1. Hair styles should be neat and clean; no extreme hairstyles for girls or boys. Extreme hairstyles include wedges, carvings into hairline, hairpieces/extensions, feathers, etc.

2. Bangs must be cut above the eyebrow.

3. Boys’ hair should not extend beyond the top of the collar.

4. Coloring hair (highlights, streaks, bleaching, sun-in) is NOT acceptable.

Christ the King- Boys and girls: only the student’s natural hair is permitted. Extensions, wigs, hair pieces of any kind are not allowed.

Resurrection of Our Lord Elementary (2018-19)

Girls’ Hair Girls’ hair may not be distracting or disruptive, have excessive volume, or be excessively thick or bushy. Girls are not allowed to have excessive ponytails/bows. All girls’ hair may not be longer than the girl’s natural waist. Hair extensions, if worn may not be longer than the girl’s natural waist. Hair extensions may not be multicolored nor be made of yarn. Individual strands may not be larger than half inch in diameter. Hair extensions may not have ribbon or beads woven into the extensions. Girls are allowed to wear headbands of school colors (only school plaid, red, white, grey, or black). Girls may not wear bandana-type headbands and headbands may not be wider than one inch. Girls may not wear beads or hair accessories braided into hair.. Hair coloring or highlighting is not permitted.

St. Charles Catholic High:

Have neat, clean, and combed hair. Hairstyles should be conservative, such as neatly hanging, braids, or ponytails and should not attract undue attention or cause distraction from the educational environment. Hair should not be wrapped hard or high and should not consist of lots of hair spray. No glitter is permitted in hair. Hair accessories should be navy/royal blue, white, and gold. If needed, a PLAIN white, royal blue/navy blue, or gold headband not wider than 2 inches is allowed. BANDANAS MAY NOT BE WORN—even as headbands. Hair extensions must be no longer than shoulder length.

St. Edward the Confessor:

Unusual or extreme hair styles are not permitted. Unusual, distracting, view-obstructing, or extreme hair styles are not permitted. Hair must be all-natural; extensions are not allowed.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (2017)

Hair for boys and girls should be neatly groomed and should be conventional in style and cut.

Mohawks, tails, layered, shingled, wedged, shaved, rowed, anything carved into the natural hairline, extensions, or any other extraordinary styles will not be allowed.

St. Francis Xavier School:

Hair Grooming Boys’ hair must be neatly groomed, moderate in length in front, back, top, and sides. It must not extend below the eyebrows or the top of the ear, nor can it extend below the top of the collar of a school shirt. It must not be excessively bushy. Hair cuts must be conventional: short/long, Mohawks, tails, layered, shingled, wedged, highlighted/dyed, shaved or carved into the natural hairline or any other extraordinary styles will not be permitted. Girls’ hair must be neatly groomed. Hair should be maintained in conventional style and natural color and no out of the ordinary styles will be permitted. Highlighted or dyed hair is not acceptable. Hair wraps, minibraids, hair extensions and other hair accessories are also not permitted. Girls may wear a tasteful hair ribbon which does not clash with the uniform. When a student comes to school in violation of the uniform or grooming guidelines, a note will be made in the uniform column of the discipline log and the student will be required to call his parents for the missing item to be brought to school. In case of doubt or dispute concerning the dress code or grooming regulations, students will be referred to the Administration for final decision.

