Clancy: Citizens need some leverage — or at least some hope — in S&WB bill disputes

State lawmakers will soon consider a bill giving the New Orleans City Council oversight of the Sewerage & Water Board's billing practices.

NEW ORLEANS — If you live in New Orleans, you've probably received at least one outsized water bill. And if you tried to appeal that bill to the Sewerage and Water Board, chances are you're still waiting for a satisfactory resolution.

That could soon change. State Representative Stephanie Hilferty has filed a bill to let the New Orleans City Council oversee the process of appealing water bills — and to demand more transparency from the S&WB.

The mayor, who by law is S&WB president, opposes Hilferty's bill. City Councilman JP Morrell helped write the bill and supports it. Morrell and Hilferty say it's time citizens got some leverage, or at least some hope, in dealing with sky-high water bills.

Chances are they're right.