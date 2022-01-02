Clancy: Louisiana redistricting likely to marginalize Black voters

State lawmakers have returned to Baton Rouge to draw new districts for themselves and many other public bodies.

NEW ORLEANS — Elections allow voters to choose their leaders. Redistricting, which follows the federal Census, allows elected leaders to choose their voters. That's the bottom line on politicians drawing districts.

The law requires districts to be roughly equal in population and fair to minorities. Historically, lawmakers only get that first part right. 40% of Louisiana's population identifies as minority. 33% — one third — are Black. Louisiana has 6 congressional districts, but only one is majority Black. Those numbers support a second Black-majority district, but the Republican-majority Legislature is likely to draw lines that favor Republican incumbents, not Black voters.

Today is the first day of Black History Month. When it comes to redistricting, history is likely to repeat itself.