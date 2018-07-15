The 2018 World Cup wrapped up Sunday afternoon with France winning it all and there was plenty of excitement in New Orleans while watching it all play out.

Tons of people gathered at Drago’s to watch the game. Most Sundays, Drago’s is closed, but not when Croatia was playing in the World Cup final.

“My family is from Croatia and I have been waiting for Crotia to get into the World Cup finale for like 10 years now. I am so excited we finally made it!” Ivana Popich, Croatia fan, said.

Tommy Cvitanovich owns Drago’s. His father was born in Croatia and immigrated to the United States. Since, Croatia has been the underdog and their odds of winning was 60 percent to one when the tournament started.

Cvitanovich didn’t think he would ever get to throw this party.

“A World Cup for something that is part of our heritage. Never in a million years have I ever thought about that and I am really excited about it,” he said.

He wasn’t the only one.

“We just wanted to come here and watch the game because we are in the finals. I am from Croatia, living in Croatia, GO CROATIA!” Croatian native Dejan Bukonic said.

Bukonic works on a cruise ship and his ship was in the port. He couldn’t believe how many people came out to cheer for his team.

“We are a small country. We are big fans always, but to come here to the U.S. and people are cheering for Croatia, that's a big thing!” he said.

Even though, most of the crowd was cheering on Croatia, France was represented at the watch party too.

“I don't know any Frenchman yet, I'm the only one so, but I have a few supporters with me, and we have a table, so it's going to be fun!” Jean-Luc Albin, owner of Maurice French Pastries, said.

Albin brought some of his signature pastries to the watch party.

“Everyone is going to eat a little bit of French stuff today,” Albin said.

And in the end, it was those French pastries that won out, with France scoring four goals against Croatia’s two.

© 2018 WWL