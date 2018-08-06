KENNER - Sitting inside Kenner's City Council meeting, family members of Alton Sterling, Keeven Robinson and Armond "Jairon" Brown sat side-by-side, silently showing solidarity and protesting police brutality.

They wore T-Shirts, bearing the faces of the loved ones they lost.

17-year-old Kaylin Daigle from Destrehan organized the peaceful sit-in.

"If we let the issue die down, it will never get better. If we unite and keep bringing awareness on the issue of police brutality and senseless violence...then we can bring change and effective change at that," Daigle said.

Family member lof Jairon Brown are demanding justice from the Kenner Police Department. Brown was shot and killed by Kenner Police at his father's home last January.

The family says Brown suffered from mental illness.

"Jairon was just whipped out of the face of the earth by Kenner Police. And we're not good with that. Because someone has to be accountable," Brown's Aunt, Jacqueline Brown-Cockerham, said.

Alton Sterling's aunt also wanted to show her support. Sterling was shot and killed by two police officers outside of a Baton Rouge convenience store in 2016, sparking nation-wide protests.

"Our lives are destroyed. And we still have no justice. They still say after the videos that you and you and you saw..they still say that the police did nothing wrong," Sterling's Aunt, Veda Washting-Abusaleh said.

The peaceful sit-in comes after a rally in Jefferson Parish for justice after the death of Keeven Robinson. The 22-year-old was killed in May during a scuffle with JPSO deputies. His death was ruled a homicide, but whether it was justified is now under investigation.

During the public comment period, community leaders spoke out, demanding transparency from the city of Kenner to not let Brown's death be forgotten.

"It needs to stop. We need to come together and work together and make this whole world a better world to live in for everybody because we all are human beings," Gaylor Spiller, President of the NAACP Jefferson Parish Chapter said.

After the meeting, Eyewitness News asked Kenner Police Chief Michael Glaser for comment. He refused to give a message to the family, saying there is currently an open lawsuit against the department.



