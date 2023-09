NOPD investigates a traffic fatality in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS — A fatal traffic incident left one person dead at the intersection of Franklin and Filmore Avenues.

NOPD received a call at 5:45 p.m. and confirmed the death of the individual at 6:10 p.m.

The department says the individual died on the scene.

No further information is available. NOPD is investigating the incident.