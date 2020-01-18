NEW ORLEANS — Reports came into the newsroom Friday evening about a fire outside the Louis Armstrong International Airport. Footage shows what appears to be a Delta Air Lines vehicle in flames.

The vehicle on fire is a pushback vehicle, used to push back aircraft from the gate. The pushback vehicle's engine seems to be on fire, flames erupting from above and below the engine compartment.

The vehicle and flames were underneath a Delta terminal bridge. Footage shows people outside maintaining a distance and watching the flames.

WWLTV has made several attempts to contact the airport's spokesperson and have not been able to get any information about the fire.

The airport recently reopened in a new terminal, but it has had issues with its baggage system.

This is a developing story and will be updated periodically. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news

