Former STPSO reserve deputy arrested, accused of domestic violence says, sheriff’s office

The reserve deputy was terminated following the arrest says STPSO.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reserve employee was arrested Tuesday night for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend says a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The sheriff’s office says Paul Michael Hebert, 38, was arrested and booked with one count of Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment.

They say the investigation determined that Hebert struck his girlfriend, whom he lives with, during an incident that occurred approximately one week prior.

Several children under the age of 13 were inside the residence during that altercation according to the sheriff’s office.

“I hold all of our employees, even our reserves, to the highest standard. When a public servant breaks the law, that individual must face the consequences,” said Sheriff Randy Smith.