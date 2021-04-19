Live: Closing arguments, jury deliberations to begin in Derek Chauvin trial

The prosecution and defense will make their closing arguments before the jury is sequestered and begins to deliberate.

MINNEAPOLIS — After three days away from the courtroom, the jury will reconvene Monday morning to hear closing arguments before deliberating on the charges facing Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, is charged with second-degree and third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. Bystander video and police body camera footage showed the former Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd for nine minutes and 29 seconds.

Judge Peter Cahill instructed the jury on Thursday to bring a packed bag on Monday to prepare for sequestration. Up to this point in the trial, the jurors have been allowed to return home every afternoon after court. Witness testimony wrapped up on Thursday.

It is unknown how long it will take the jury to reach a verdict. Judge Cahill said that the timing is up to them, but that they should "plan for long and hope for short."

The jury will be instructed to consider each charge and verdict separately, so Chauvin could be found guilty of some charges but be acquitted of others.

Each charge will come with a detailed set of instructions for the jurors to follow as they seek to reach a unanimous verdict.

In the rare event of a “hung jury” for all three charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, Judge Cahill could declare a mistrial and schedule a new trial at some point in the future.

If the jury can only reach an agreement on one or two of the counts, the judge could accept a partial conviction and proceed to sentencing, legal experts tell KARE 11.

This morning we will hear closing arguments in the Derek Chauvin trial. Our coverage begins at 8:30 on @kare11. Closings start at 9 with Steve Schleicher delivering for the state, followed by Eric Nelson for the defense, then Jerry Blackwell with rebuttal for the state. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 19, 2021

LIVE UPDATES

Monday, April 19

9 a.m.

Judge Peter Cahill began to give the jury their official instructions for deliberating toward a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial Monday morning.

"Deciding questions of fact is your exclusive responsibility," Cahill said. He reminded the jurors they can consider everything they heard in court, and nothing they heard outside the courtroom.

"The defendant is presumed innocent of the charges made," Cahill told the jury. He told them the state bears the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, which is not a "capricious doubt" and is not beyond "any doubt."

Cahill told the jurors they can consider circumstantial evidence, giving the example of seeing deer tracks in the snow and inferring that a deer walked through.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday morning.