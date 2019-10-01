BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Georgia-Pacific will lay off nearly 700 people at a Louisiana mill due to lessening copy paper demand.

The Advocate reports that around 300 people will continue working at the Port Hudson mill, producing toilet tissue and paper towels for retail purchase. The company says it'll permanently shut down its office paper machines, converting assets, woodyard, pulp mill and most of its energy generating complex by mid-March.

Company spokesman Kelly Ferguson says the layoffs reflect the fact that the demand for office paper isn't viable long term because of the shift toward electronic and digital communications.

The newspaper says Georgia-Pacific will work with union leaders and salaried staff on how to best shut down the divisions and find work for employees at other company-owned facilities.

