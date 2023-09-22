Gov. Edwards addresses saltwater intrusion plaguing Southeast Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Gov. John Bel Edwards holds a press conference at the Offshore Wind Port & Vessel Summit at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Friday afternoon.
Edwards joins the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) and parish officials to provide an update on saltwater intrusion in the Mississippi River following the Unified Command Group meeting.
