Houma woman killed when shots fired at her home, police say

HOUMA, La. — Houma Police are searching for a suspect they say fired a gun into a house from outside, killing 56-year-old Lanore Menard.

The homicide happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday at a home in the 400 block of Morgan Street.

“The investigation has revealed that for an unknown reason the suspect discharged a firearm into the House where Menard resided and struck her,” says Houma Police Department spokesperson Travis Theriot. “The suspect then fled the area and has not yet been identified. The motive for the shooting is unknown as the investigation is in the infant stages and further details will be released at a later date and time.”