NEW ORLEANS — Did you get a warning that one of your favorite local TV channels is “moving frequencies?”

Don’t worry, you’re not going to miss anything!

Local TV stations like WWL-TV and WUPL in cities across the US are changing their broadcast frequencies to help make room for new, high-speed wireless services. WWL-TV will move frequencies on Jan. 15, but we’ll still be Channel 4.

To keep getting WWL-TV for free, just rescan you TV like you did the first time you set up your antenna, on Jan. 15. Doing this ahead of time won’t help. You have to do it on or after the change is made.

Cable and satellite TV subscribers DO NOT need to do anything. Your service providers will take care of this for you.

There should be a “menu” or “setup” button on your TV remote. After pressing that button, a menu should appear on your TV screen with an option to scan for channels, or set up your antenna. Follow the on-screen instruction to have your TV automatically scan for new channels… and that’s it!

If you need any help, call the FCC call center at 1-888-CALLFCC (1-888-225-5322) and pressing "6" to speak to a help desk representative. The call center is staffed from 7:00 a.m. to Midnight CST, seven days a week.

