Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS -- The City of New Orleans continues to monitor a tropical wave near Hispaniola that could impact the New Orleans area early next week with heavy rain and higher than normal tides.

"This is the height of hurricane season, and the City of New Orleans is prepared," said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. "We are closely monitoring the tropical wave that is moving toward the Gulf of Mexico, and I am in constant contact with all of our City agencies to ensure that they have the resources they need, and assets in place, should this system pose a threat to our city. I urge all of our residents to monitor the weather forecasts and have a plan in place for such an event."

Tropical development and thunderstorm activity

Currently producing numerous showers and thunderstorms from Hispaniola northward across Turks and Caicos, the wave is forecast to spread west-northwestward this weekend and across Florida and the northern Gulf of Mexico coast by early next week. The National Hurricane Center predicts a low chance (10%) of tropical cyclone development in the next 48 hours. However, conditions may become more favorable for development in the next five days.

The National Weather Service (NWS) anticipates heavy rain from this system and higher than normal tides to impact New Orleans early next week, regardless of development. Local impacts could increase if the system develops further. Additionally, showers and thunderstorms not associated with this system are likely to bring rain to the area over the next few days. NWS forecasts widespread rainfall totals of 2.5 to 5 inches over the next seven days, with locally higher amounts possible.

NWS has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory through Sunday evening, due to higher than normal tides and winds not associated with the tropical system. Areas outside of the levee system may see wind-driven water on roadways, particularly during thunderstorm activity.

City prepares for heavy rain

The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is working with our local, state, and federal partners to monitor and prepare for potential impacts from this system.

The Sewerage & Water Board staff has begun holding regular meetings to prepare for the incoming weather. The drainage system has 115 out of 120 pumps available, and the agency can produce more than 70 megawatts (MW) of 25 Hz power – more than what is needed to run the entire drainage system. Crews are standing by, ready to operate every large pump station and to monitor automated stations and pumps at underpasses.

The Department of Public Works has and will continue to clean and unclog catch basins, as well as flush drain lines in flood-prone areas. To reduce risk of street flooding, do not park in front of or on a catch basin, and do not dispose of anything in a catch basin. Call 3-1-1 to report catch basins that are not fully functioning. Residents should avoid lifting a catch basin lid or inserting anything into a catch basin.

The New Orleans Police Department and New Orleans Fire Department have pre-staged barricades in flood-prone areas to prevent drivers from entering high water. Residents are reminded to never drive through flooded areas and to call 9-1-1 to report major flooding on the road. A map of reported street flooding is available at streetwise.nola.gov.

The Real-Time Crime Center, which is staffed 24/7, utilizes the network of cameras citywide to provide situational awareness during severe weather to city leaders, emergency managers, and first responders.

Residents encouraged to prepare for rain and review hurricane plans

The City of New Orleans encourages residents to prepare for the potential of heavy rain throughout the next week. Clear leaves and debris from gutters, downspouts, and in front of catch basins to help rain get to the drain. Call 3-1-1 to report catch basins in need of service.

As always during hurricane season, residents are reminded to review emergency plans, gather emergency supplies, and stay informed. Hurricane preparedness information is available at ready.nola.gov/hurricane. Updates from the City will be provided at ready.nola.gov and on social media @nolaready. Residents can also receive emergency alerts directly from the City by text, email, or phone call. To register for alerts, text your zip code to 888777 or go to ready.nola.gov/alerts.

Residents who might need extra help during an emergency due to medical or mobility needs should sign up for the City’s Special Needs Registry. To register, call 3-1-1 or go to specialneeds.nola.gov.

St. Charles Parish

The St. Charles Parish Emergency Operations Center is closely monitoring the track of a tropical disturbance in the central Bahamas and is prepared to take necessary actions should the forecast put the parish at risk.

Currently, St. Charles Parish officials are urging residents to monitor weather reports and prepare for heavy rain and wind over the next few days by clearing drains and ditches around their homes, pulling in any loose items or trash cans inside away from strong winds and reporting any debris piles or blocked culverts to EOC at (985) 783-5050.

Out of caution, the Department of Public Works is currently putting up HESCO Baskets along Bayou Des Allemands and sandbagging the Des Allemands boat launch.

CLOSURES

The Sellers Canal sector gate at Pier 90 near Avondale in Luling will close at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 and the Des Allemands Boat Launch has been closed until further notice while the Department of Public Works prepares the areas for severe weather.

SANDBAGGING

Sandbagging locations have been opened at the East and West Bank Bridge Parks and on Down the Bayou Road in Bayou Gauche. Residents are asked to bring their own shovel.

Any questions may be directed to the St. Charles Parish Emergency Operations Center at (985) 783-5050 24 hours a day. Parish social media sites will be updated continuously at www.facebook.com/stcharlesgov and www.twitter.com/stcharlesgov. Please call 1-800-ENTERGY for information on power outages.

Please stay tuned to local media, SCP-TV (Cox Cable Channel 6, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99 or www.scp-tv.com in St. Charles Parish), stcharlesparish-la.gov, 1-888-SCP-9EOC or 1370 AM in St. Charles Parish for further announcements.

To sign up for emergency text messages and e-mails, visit www.scpemergencyalerts.com. To sign up for e-newsletters, visit www.stcharlesparish-la.gov/enews.

For more information on hurricane preparedness and to download a copy of St. Charles Parish's 'BE PREPARED' guide, visit www.stcharlesparish-la.gov/hurricane.

St. John Parish

St. John the Baptist Parish - The National Weather Service and St. John the Baptist Parish are currently monitoring the tropical disturbance in the Bahamas forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico and bring impacts to our area Tuesday into Wednesday.

Although the track and intensity are uncertain, there is now a 70% probability in the next 48 hours and 90% in the next 5 days for this wave to become at least a tropical depression. The main threat is heavy rainfall of 4 to 7 inches with higher amounts possible. Rainfall amounts could be higher depending on the development and track of the system.

Parish departments are monitoring the situation and in contact with the National Weather Service and Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for updates. Preparations are being made Parish wide for severe weather.

Residents should also make preparations for extended rainfall by clearing out catch basins and storm drains at homes and businesses and clearing yard of debris. Please also monitor weather stations for changes and possible advisories. To register for Parish alerts, visit sjbparish.com and click "Stay Connected."

