Photos show tornado damage in central Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa — Officials said seven people were killed, including two children, when tornado-spawning thunderstorms swept through central Iowa.

Emergency management officials in Madison County said four were injured and six people were killed Saturday when the tornado touched down near the town of Winterset. Among those killed were two children under the age of five.

Another death was confirmed in Lucas County.

The storms moved through much of Iowa from the afternoon until Saturday night, damaging buildings and tearing down trees and power lines. Homes were destroyed, cars were damaged and thousands of power outages were reported. Photos and videos captured apparent tornadoes and their aftermath.

Michael Wauters caught an apparent tornado on video from about four miles south of Winterset.

Also near Winterset, PepperHarrow Farm shared another video of the suspected tornado. The farm's owners said all of its greenhouses were destroyed. A red barn was apparently blown away, as was a flower cottage. Several trees were seen knocked down.

Iowans shared photos capturing funnel clouds and devastating damage.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to all those affected by today’s tragic storms that ripped through our state," Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement. She issued a disaster proclamation for Madison County, allowing state resources to be used in the area for relief efforts.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines plans to survey the storm damage on Sunday and through the upcoming week.

"Initial interrogation of photos and videos from around Winterset suggests at least EF3 tornado damage occurred late Saturday afternoon," NWS Des Moines tweeted. "NWS survey teams will be out Sunday to thoroughly investigate the damage and further assess a potential rating."