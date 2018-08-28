It’s business as usual once again at Central City stripmall.

On Tuesday, customers shopped at businesses in the 3400 block of South Claiborne Avenue, but a month ago the scene was much different: police investigated the city’s fifth mass shooting in the past six years.

Four weeks later, police have yet to name any suspects or announce any arrests in the shooting that injured seven and killed three others. Two masked men committed the shooting, police have said.

Pastor Jamaal Weathersby with the New Hope Baptist Church, just blocks from the scene, said he’s disappointed the shooters are still at-large.

“As long as those folks are still on the street, you've got to always be looking over your shoulder and wonder when is the next time something like that is going to happen,” he said.

Among the victims were 38-year-old Kurshaw Jackson, 27-year-old Taiesha Watkins and 28-year-old Jeremiah Lee..

Police have said Lee, a suspected gang member, was likely the intended target.

Despite a $25,000 reward, tips have dried up. The NOPD has declined to comment on the investigation.

After the shooting, City Councilman Jay H. Banks expressed outrage, calling on people to “ditch the snitch” mentality and tell police what they know about the killings.

It was a sentiment he repeated Tuesday.

“The fact is that if you don't talk, you protect the bad guys and the bad guys have demonstrated they don't care about you or your family,” Banks said. “Whoever would have been out there in that crowd could have been a victim.”

Banks said it seems people have become so desensitized to gun violence that shootings like the one on Claiborne almost seem normal.

“What drew attention to this one was the fact that it was 10 people at once,” he said. “How many killings have taken place since that shooting? We had two just last night. It’s gotten to the point where we have turned off and it no longer upsets us. That's the disappointing part.”

