Jefferson Parish crash results in death of motorcyclist

MARRERO, La. — A Marrero single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a motorcyclist Saturday morning, according to a press release from Louisiana State Police.

30-year-old Kyle Wooton of Marrero was driving his motorcycle south on LA 45 (Barataria Boulevard) near Pritchard Road. Around 6:00 a.m., Wooton "failed to negotiate" a curve in the roadway and flew off it, and Wooton was ejected from his vehicle in the process.

Wooton was wearing a helmet but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced at the scene, according to the press release.

Impairment is unknown at this time but the press release said that a toxicology sample will be obtained and analyzed as part of the investigation.

"Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death," the press release said.