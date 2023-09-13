Jefferson Parish Recreation Dept. grows adult-only social clubs

Who says having fun is just for kids? In Jefferson Parish, it's for everyone. That's why the parish recently launched social clubs exclusively for adults.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Who says having fun is just for kids? In Jefferson Parish, it's for everyone.

That's why the parish recently launched social clubs exclusively for adults.

Rebecca Bourgeois, leisure services administrator, said the programs break the stereotype of the department.

“When people hear JPRD, they think playground sports, but we are so much more than playground sports," Bourgeois said.

In May, they launched the gardening club for folks 18 and up by renovating an old, unused batting cage into a garden.

Since then, the adult social programs have blossomed.

“It was the question of, what else can we do for adults in Jefferson Parish? So, the rest of our clubs kind of stemmed from this one," Bourgeois said.

The parish has added three more adult social clubs.

The JP Helping Paws club meets once a month to volunteer at local animal organizations.

There's also a craft club that meets monthly.

“We do guided crafts, or if you just want to come and do whatever you want and socialize, you’re welcome to do that too," Bourgeois said.

For those who like to exercise, JP Recreation Riders is a bicycle club.

“We do different bike rides on the East and Westbank," Bourgeois said.

With 100 members across the four clubs, Bourgeois said she's hoping the program grows.

“If you have a passion that you want to do in Jefferson Parish, let us know we are all for bringing people together in a fun, social environment," Bourgeois said.

Not to mention, it's affordable.

“All of our clubs cost $17 a year. That includes a Jefferson Parish insurance fee and a t-shirt," Bourgeois said.

Bourgeois said it's a low commitment activity with a high reward, and you do not need to be a Jefferson Parish resident to participate.