Attacks on cats reported in Jefferson Parish

“These are cats you nurse back from death. You handle them multiple times a day, you give them medication,” said Sanders. “They’ve been run over, nobody wants them.”

Cats are being targeted with violence in Jefferson Parish, according to the Humane Society of Louisiana. There are reports of cats being taken from those who care for them, but that’s not all. At least two other cats were recently shot and poisoned.

At a press conference Wednesday, Jeff Dorson with the Humane Society addressed two recent cases, saying he believes in the first case 14 cats were trapped and released in a different part of town or a secluded area. The cats were taken from the home of Robert Sanders. He has run a program called Plaquemines Cat Rescue since just after Katrina. Sanders says since the cats are elderly and sick, they will not likely survive for long on their own.

“These are cats you nurse back from death. You handle them multiple times a day, you give them medication,” said Sanders. “They’ve been run over, nobody wants them.”

There is a reward of $100 per cat if returned unharmed.

“This is all I am worried about is my starving cats. I just want to get the cats back,” said Sanders.

To make matters worse, Dorson says this is not the only case. He says cats from a separate colony were poisoned and shot near Lafreniere Park.

“We took two cats to LSU Diagnostic Lab and they found that not only were they shot with air gun pellets that pierced their heart and lungs and their brain they also had antifreeze in their system,” said Dorson. “So they were shot and poisoned.”

According to Dorson, a police report was filed regarding the death of the cats but no suspects have been charged with the crime. Sanders says it should go without saying that anyone who harms or kills a cat will be charged accordingly.

“People should not resort to violence when they are simply inconvenienced by a cat,” said Dorson.

Please contact the Humane Society of Louisiana if you know anything about the violence against these cats.