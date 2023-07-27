Jefferson Parish planners against Chick-fil-A's proposal for new restaurant

The new location would be at the intersection of Airline Drive and Severn Avenue.

METAIRIE, La. — Chick-fil-A is looking to build a sixth restaurant in Metairie at the intersection of Airline Drive and Severn Avenue, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

NOLA.com says the Jefferson Parish planners don't like the process because the Chick-fil-A owners want to get rid of trees and buffer strips to make room for 78 parking spaces. That's three times the spaces for a building that size.

“I don’t think it’s the highest and best use of the property,” Jill LeBlanc, who lives nearby and has done real estate work for McDonald’s Corp, told NOLA.com.

Dine-in and drive-thru service would be available at the 4,927-square-foot building restaurant.

The Parish Council will make a final decision on the restaurant at a later date.