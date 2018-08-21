NEW ORLEANS -- Two hospital groups now dominate the Gulf South region, LCMC Health and Ochsner.

Jefferson Parish officials confirm both are among the four companies looking at a possible deal to lease East Jefferson Hospital in Metairie.

"I would say that discussions are occurring with both LCMC and Ochsner," JP Councilman Chris Roberts said. "The council will be further briefed as those discussion are further along. I know that they're meetings that are planned for this week."

Last week, the parish owned East Jefferson ended lease negotiations with University Healthcare System, a partnership between Tulane University and Nashville-based HCA Healthcare.

Councilman Roberts was briefed on the matter and confirms the HCA board pulled the plug.

"East Jefferson acted in good faith for the last year and I think the local individuals with HCA acted in good faith for the last year, but they were overruled out of main office and I think it caught a lot of people off guard," Roberts said.

East Jefferson is seeking a private partnership because it can no longer survive financially as a stand alone hospital.

As WWL-TV first reported, the public hospital lost $31.3 million over the past two years.

It also owes its bondholders about $137 million.

According to Roberts, EJ still has more than $100 million in reserves and is now prepared to sell off some non-revenue assets such as property and vacant buildings.

"So, they still have some time," Roberts said. "We're by no way in a crisis mode where people who work there or patients for that matter should be concerned."

WWL-TV reached out to both Ochsner and LCMC Health about their interest in partnering with East Jefferson.

LCMC Health CEO Greg Feirn said, "East Jefferson General Hospital is important to the community and LCMC Health will continue to work collaboratively with the hospital."

Ochsner had no comment.

We still don't know the names of the other two companies now talking with the hospital.

Paul Murphy can be reached at pmurphy@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL