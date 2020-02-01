TERRYTOWN, La. — Authorities say an elderly man died one day after he was injured in a robbery outside a Jefferson Parish business.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the robbery happened on the morning of New Year's Eve in Terrytown.

JPSO spokesperson Capt. Jason Rivarde said an 82-year-old man said he was taking trash to a dumpster behind a business when he was approached by two men. The attackers asked why he was there before taking property and pushing him to the ground.

Rivarde said the man refused medical treatment and was later found dead inside his home on Stumpf Boulevard in Gretna on Wednesday. The Jefferson Parish Coroner ruled his death a homicide Thursday morning.

This murder brings the total number of homicides recorded in Jefferson Parish in 2019 to 48, Rivarde said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the JPSO homicide section at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

