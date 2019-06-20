METAIRIE, La. — A teen has been killed, while a Grambling State University football player and a third unnamed person have been injured in a shooting at a suburban New Orleans playground.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Capt. Jason Rivarde said deputies found 19-year-old Kenyon Clark dead Wednesday night when they arrived at Frank Lemon Playground in Metairie.

Clark's older brother, Grambling wide receiver Darrell "D.J." Clark, was hospitalized. A third unnamed person was also shot and hospitalized.

The JPSO says the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Causeway Boulevard in Shrewsbury.

Andre Pounds, the grandfather of both Clarks, said the young men were just out playing basketball.

"That's their exercise spot," Pounds said. "DJ been going there and Keyon started going too. They've been going there a while. That's their spot where they exercise."

Family members say DJ Clark's 2-year-old son was with his father when the gunman opened fire. The child was not hurt.

"They was with a kid at that and they still shot. It shows that you really didn't care. He really must have wanted him dead," one family member tells Eyewitness News.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive and who was responsible for the shooting.

Keyon Clark was a senior student and standout wide receiver for George Washington Carver High School.

"I never thought this would happen because they never did nobody nothing. They just played football," Pounds said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the JPSO Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

---

The Associated Press contributed to this report.