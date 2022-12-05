Jefferson Parish Deputy in Hospital after motorcycle wreck

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Jefferson Parish Deputy is in the hospital after getting into a wreck on their motorcycle on the corner of Causeway Boulevard and West Esplanade Avenue Monday night, according to the JPSO Chief Deputy.
The Chief Deputy said that the injured Deputy was escorting someone in a motorcade.
The Deputy was breathing and fully conscious.
While the Deputy's identity is not known at this moment, the Chief Deputy told WWL-TV that they hurt their leg in the wreck and are going into surgery.