Over 200 teachers short, JP hopes retired teachers come to the rescue

METAIRIE, La. — Some students in Jefferson Parish schools, are still relying on virtual teachers, because of the teacher shortage. So, the school board has come up with a short-term solution, and needs your help.

There is still a critical shortage of teachers in the largest school system in the state. In Jefferson Parish schools, 214 positions are open. That's six percent of the faculty. They say it's in line with the shortages in other school districts across the country. The reasons are teachers retired or moved on to new careers after COVID-19. The Jefferson Federation of Teachers says another reason is that teachers in other parishes have a higher salary. So, the JP school system is asking for help.

“One of the things that our district was trying to combat is how many teacher vacancies that we have, and so one of our solutions, or suggestions that we're trying to do, is hire back retired teachers,” said Kaela Lewis, Executive Director of Communications for Jefferson Parish Schools.

Certified retired teachers do not have to live in Jefferson Parish. You don't have to have taught in JP either. You would teach in grades 4 through 12, and would be limited to no more than two hours a day. So, this won't disqualify you from your retirement benefits. Teachers who have retired in the last seven years are preferred.

“We're wanting some of our retired teachers who are familiar with technology. We do a lot of technology in the classrooms. We use JCampus as our student information system. So, for us if you have retired in the last seven years, you may be familiar with those programs, but those are just our desired qualifications,” she explained.

The Jefferson Parish Schools’ website explains in details the qualifications, and duties. It also explains the importance of checking with the Teacher's Retirement System of Louisiana to make sure you qualify to teach, and still keep all of your retirement benefits. There is no paid vacation, or other benefits, but there is the benefit of helping students in a profession you once chose.

“They may miss being in the classroom, and love it. And this may be a great, to come back, and for part time. So, they will be like help filling critical needs, and voids, but them not necessarily having to commit to being in the district all day long,” said Lewis.

This is a commitment to help children who are now being taught, in some cases, virtually by teachers far away.