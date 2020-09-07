Jefferson Parish students can take classes online or in person this year

"Virtual Jefferson" will give students the option to do all classes from home.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Schools will give students the option to take their classes virtually this year.

According to a release from Jefferson Parish Schools, at-home virtual learning options will be available for all K-12 students for the 2020-21 schools year.

According to Jefferson Parish Schools, "Virtual Jefferson" will:

Occur five days a week

Engage students using online learning platforms

Use high-quality, aligned instructional resources

Be teacher-led and student-driven

Offer flexibility for the time of day assignments are completed

Allow students to conduct self-paced virtual learning

Provide instruction in ELA, math, science, and social studies for K-8th grade students

Provide instruction in courses required for graduation for 9-12th students

Provide students with technology, if necessary

“While our priority is to maximize safe, in-person opportunities for our students to engage with their leaders, teachers, and support staff, we know some families may want an alternate learning option for their child next school year,” Interim Superintendent and Chief Operations Officer Lale L. Geer said. “We wanted to give our families the choice to decide the best school instructional model for their student.”

Students participating in "Virtual Jefferson" will remain a student at their schools and will still be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities and the school meal program.

Registration for virtual classes in Jefferson Parish runs from July 10 to July 16. Families will sign up for nine-weeks at a time. For more, visit the "Virtual Jefferson" website here.