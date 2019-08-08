METAIRIE, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto will face a familiar political opponent this fall.

Former JPSO Spokesman John Fortunato qualified to run for Jefferson Parish Sheriff Thursday. Fortunato narrowly lost to Loptino in a special election after former sheriff Newell Normand retired to become a talk show host on WWL Radio.

Lopinto won with 52% of the vote against Fortunato’s 48%.

Fortunato spent nearly 50 years in the Jefferson parish Sheriff’s Office before stepping down to run for office. He was seen as Normand’s, and former Sheriff Harry Lee’s, right-hand man during his tenure.

Lopinto was hand-picked by Normand to be his interim replacement after he stepped down.

Lopinto served as a JPSO deputy before leaving to earn a law degree and serve as a state representative. Normand lured him back to the agency to be its in-house attorney and soon after promoted Lopinto to chief deputy before naming his interim-sheriff.