JPSO seeks information on woman whose body was found in empty warehouse

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for information on a woman whose body was found in an empty warehouse on West Napoleon Avenue last week.



According to the sheriff's office, the victim has been identified as Jenna Quesnel but they say they don't have much information about her.

Her body was found on Oct. 6 in the warehouse in the 3100 block of West Napoleon. Captain Jason Rivarde said that Quesnel's body was in a state of decomposition so it is believed that she was dead before that time, perhaps for several days.

Police said her death has not been ruled a homicide but that some of the evidence found in the area leads them to suspect foul play.

What they say they do know about Quesnel is that she had last been seen in Laplace on Sept. 2 of this year and was believed to be moving to the Metairie area a day later. She was reported as missing in Calcasieu Parish on Sept. 6.

She was last seen wearing a gray tank top, striped shorts and a red face mask, which can be seen in the photo above.

Anyone with information about the prior whereabouts of Ms. Quesnel or her associates is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

