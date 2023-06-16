x
Jefferson

2-year-old shot in Marrero, likely self-inflicted, sheriff says

The sheriff’s office said that the injury was non-life-threatening. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Colony Court.
MARRERO, La. — A two-year-old child accidentally shot himself Friday afternoon at a home in Marrero, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that the injury was non-life-threatening. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Colony Court.

The sheriff's office said the child was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. 

There was very little immediate information on how the boy got access to the gun, the circumstances around the shooting or if any charges would be forthcoming. 

