2-year-old shot in Marrero, likely self-inflicted, sheriff says

MARRERO, La. — A two-year-old child accidentally shot himself Friday afternoon at a home in Marrero, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said that the injury was non-life-threatening. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Colony Court.
The sheriff's office said the child was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
There was very little immediate information on how the boy got access to the gun, the circumstances around the shooting or if any charges would be forthcoming.