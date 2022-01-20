LSP: Mother stole $60,000 in medical fraud scheme from program for ex-NFL players

Investigators say throughout 2018, Charles allegedly defrauded the fund by submitting false claims for medical treatments.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Authorities say a woman faces theft and forgery charges after allegedly defrauding about $60,000 from a medical benefits program for retired NFL players.

Louisiana State Police say 53-year-old Toni Charles and a former NFL player, late Normand Hand, had a child who was a beneficiary of the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Reimbursement Account Plan. Investigators say throughout 2018, Charles allegedly defrauded the fund by submitting false claims for medical treatments purportedly received by her son. The claims were sent to the player trust fund and Charles was ultimately reimbursed.

On Jan. 24, a warrant was issued for Charles’s arrests on charges of theft (over $25,000) and forgery. Charles reportedly surrendered to detectives and was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

The Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan is a benefit program for retired players created in 2006 to provide tax-free reimbursement for medical expenses of players and their families that are not covered by insurance.

Former New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Joe Horn was among several ex-NFL players implicated in an alleged multi-state scheme to steal millions of dollars from the fund through similar fake medical claims. Horn later pleaded guilty to defrauding the program.