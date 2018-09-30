The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 40-year-old man for the beating death of a 29-year-old man in Terrytown earlier this month.

Saleh Omar has been extradited to the United States after fleeing the country following the murder, the sheriff’s office says. Omar was arrested in Panama City, Panama and is currently being held in Miami, Florida pending further extradition to Jefferson Parish.

Omar’s arrest comes with collaboration by the JPSO, U.S. Marshals Service-New Orleans Field Office, U.S. Marshals Service-International Division, Diplomatic Security Services, Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Border Patrol.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, officers were called to an apartment complex on Terry Parkway September 8 in regards to an unresponsive man.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was rushed to the hospital with what deputies said were apparent blunt force injuries. He died from the injuries.

17-year-old Yazan Omar was also arrested immediately following the murder, JPSO says.

